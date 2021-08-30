Eagle to hold public meeting on land use changes

The town of Eagle will present its new “Future Land Use Map“ at a special meeting of the Planning & Zoning Commission Tuesday evening at Eagle Town Hall.

Special to the Daily

The town of Eagle will hold a public meeting Tuesday evening in which residents can weigh in on changes made to the portion of the town’s comprehensive plan dealing with land use.

Eagle’s Planning & Zoning Commission will discuss some minor changes made to the town’s Future Land Use Map contained in the Elevate Eagle Comprehensive Plan adopted in December of last year, according to an announcement published with Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Eagle Town Hall building located at 200 Broadway Street in downtown Eagle.

Planning & Zoning Commission members will discuss the town’s new Future Land Use Map as well as changes to two future land use categories.

Under the new plan, any land designated as a “medium density residential” area — of which there are quite a few downtown and in the Eagle Ranch area — can now include multi-family homes and townhomes in addition to “small lot, single-family units” and “duplexes/triplexes.”

The second change is that “public/institutional” land now lists affordable housing developments as a potential “secondary use” with the primary intended use of that land being “public and civic uses” such as schools, recreational facilities and government offices.

More information on these updates can be found at townofeagle.org/activelanduse.

Members of the public will be given time to voice their opinions on the changes during Tuesday’s meeting.

Residents can also attend the commission’s meeting on Oct. 5, when commission members will vote to adopt the changes, or at the Oct. 26 Eagle Town Council meeting, when council members will vote to ratify this decision.

If unable to attend in person, residents can submit feedback via email to peyton.heitzman@townofeagle.org .

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com