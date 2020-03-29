Eagle Town Board candidate profile: Ellen Bodenhemier wants to build economic resiliency and vibrancy

Ellen Bodenheimer



Where do you live? Uplands neighborhood of Eagle Ranch

Profession: Financial manager of our Eagle-based business. Household manager to two children (13 and 10, a dog and a horse.

Why are you running for the Eagle Town Board? I believe in becoming involved in organizations whose mission you believe in, and I believe in upholding the town’s mission statement, “Maintain and enhance quality of life for everyone in our community.” I will engage residents, businesses and strategic partners with integrity, creativity and a collaborative spirit. I will build from the good work of prior boards, bring fiscal responsibility, resource management and empower town staff and its capacity. I seek multiple viewpoints while strategically cutting red tape in the bureaucracy of a growing mountain town. I seek high-leverage opportunities to strengthen the economic vitality of our community.

What is the biggest issue facing Eagle? Maintaining the small town, quality of life for the community, while building the economic capacity and guiding strategic growth.

How long have you lived in Eagle? Ten years.

Do you support the home rule ballot question? Why or why not?

Yes. Home rule will allow us to bring broadband to Eagle, create a code of conduct for the Town Board, allow ordinances to be enacted quicker and gain more local control over sales tax revenues. It will not impose taxes on voters without ballot and taxpayer approval, per TABOR. It was a well-constructed charter that will be beneficial to our town.

What does Eagle need most and how will you achieve it? Building community and economic resiliency and vibrancy. I will work to do this by building a resilient economic climate for small businesses, managing resources to protect wildlife, recreation and natural resources, work to balance housing needs and provide workforce housing, mitigate traffic impacts of upcoming development through redevelopment of Highway 6 and Brush Creek road extension and continually engaging and empowering residents to build our sense of community.