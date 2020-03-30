Eagle Town Board candidate profile: Maren Cerimele seeks to balance growth with sustainability

Maren Cerimele



Meet the candidates The Vail Daily is running profiles of all eight candidates running for the three available Eagle Town Board seats in the April 7 mail-in ballot election, as well as Scott Turnipseed, who is running unopposed for mayor.

David Gaboury

Charlie Gundlach

Kyle Hoiland

W Mikel Pappy Kerst (incumbent)

Adam Palmer

Scott Turnipseed

The Vail Daily is running profiles of all eight candidates running for the three available Eagle Town Board seats in the April 7 mail-in ballot election, as well as Scott Turnipseed, who is running unopposed for mayor.

Where do you live? The Bluffs

Profession: Director of membership at Vail Valley Partnership

Why are you running for the Eagle Town Board? I am running for Eagle Town Board of Trustees to be a catalyst, convener and champion for Eagle. As a trustee, I will bring new solutions to the table to inspire positive change, bring people together to make things happen, and focus on a sustainable and prosperous community.

How long have you lived in Eagle? Since June 2018

What is the biggest issue facing Eagle? The biggest issue facing Eagle is the need to balance growth with community sustainability. A recent presentation on demographics hosted by the Eagle Chamber showed that Eagle is the No. 1 community in which people want to live given the choice. People want to live here and be a part of this community, perhaps to raise a family, start a business or become engaged in the town’s vitality efforts, but we are lacking in housing inventory and options. Responsible growth while preserving the community’s culture is vital to Eagle’s sustainable future.

Do you support the home rule ballot question? Why or why not? Yes. Home rule allows the town the flexibility to govern within a framework that ensures Eagle grows purposefully and to the principles of the community.

What does Eagle need most and how would you achieve it? Eagle needs a balance of varied housing options and economic development solutions to ensure the community’s growth and sustainability. I will work toward this by supporting in-fill development projects near the downtown core, advocating for accessory dwelling units as part of new construction and for existing modifications, and supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed. My decision-making framework as a trustee will be based on community sustainability which includes social, economic, and environmental aspects. Learn more at facebook.com/maren2020.