Eagle town board votes unanimously for Brandy Reitter as its town manager

EAGLE — After six rounds of interviews with five different entities, Eagle's town board voted unanimously to offer its vacant town manager position to Brandy Reitter.

The board voted in a special session Monday evening, Dec. 18. They hope to have Reitter on the job by early January.

Like the other two finalists, Kelly Arnold and Chuck Reid, Reitter remained remarkably upbeat through the process.

"These are three exceptional candidates," said Matt Solomon, town board member. "The finalists went through six interviews by five different entities. It's a three-sided coin and we win no matter what decision we make."

Arnold is currently Windsor town manager.

Reid, lives in Littleton and is manager of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, in Greenwood Village.

Reitter is the town of Saguache's interim manager.

How we got here

Reitter becomes the Eagle River Valley's third female town manager, joining Michelle Metteer, who is Minturn's new town manager, and Virginia Eggers, Avon's town manager.

Reitter also becomes Eagle's third town manager in the last few years.

A previous Eagle town board fired popular town manager Jon Stavney over a loud public outcry. They hired , John Schneiger as its a new town manager, one of that board's last acts before largely abandoning their town board seats in the ensuing election.

After run-ins with some members of the current town board, Schneiger was shown the door, and Tom Boni stepped in as the acting town manager.

When asked during one of those many interview sessions how long she hoped to stay, Reitter pointed to the example of former Eagle Town Manager Willy Powell, who served 29 years.

While the town board spoke with Reitter after they voted Monday, under Colorado law, the soonest they can make their final offer public is Dec. 26. Until then, all three candidates are considered finalists.

A little about Reitter

Reitter earned her bachelors degree in political science in 2004 from the University of Arizona, Tucson, and her masters in public administration in 2008 from the University of Colorado Denver.

She cut her professional teeth as a capital budget director and program analyst, and followed that with a stint as chief of staff for the office of the Department of Small and Local Business Development in Washington, D.C.

She was former Denver Mayor Doug Linkhart's operations director, and a utilities financial analyst for Longmont.

She shifted gears in 2012 as the town administrator for Gilcrest, Colorado, then as town administrator in Buena Vista.

These days she's interim town administrator in Saguache, Colorado.

