Eagle Town Council recording quality under review

For those who cannot make it to Eagle Town Council meetings, recordings of the bi-monthly gatherings have been a primary outlet for information. However, Eagle locals have expressed dissatisfaction in the recording quality of these council meetings.

Published on the town of Eagle website after the meetings, the recordings are available to anyone who wants to watch them only a few hours after each meeting ends. The problem, however, according to some of last Tuesday’s meeting attendees, is that the meeting recordings are often unintelligible.

During the public comment portion of last week’s agenda, Eagle resident Tom Olden discussed how he thinks the poor recording quality of town meetings puts the town itself in a bad light.

“Our image with this, it’s worse than something a second grader would put together,” Olden said. “You can’t hear the conversations, and it’s hard to keep track of what’s going on.”

Olden mentioned, in agreement with other members of the public, that oftentimes, the video camera may be pointed at one council member when another council member is speaking. Additionally, he explained that while the council members’ nameplates are visible in person, online it’s nearly impossible to see.

Having faced a pandemic that challenged many to move events, meetings, classes and other gatherings into virtual atmospheres, Eagle community members noted that the quality of the Town Council meeting recordings is not reflective of that shift.

Olden explained how he likes to stay up to date with town happenings and prefers to keep up with the meetings. However, with a schedule that does not accommodate him to attend in person, he turns to the online recordings. While these recordings help Olden stay in the know, he said he wishes their quality would make the experience better, not worse.

With a higher demand for online access to information post-pandemic, the growing demand for a better quality of recordings of the Eagle Town Council meetings is to many, unsurprising.

“We have upgrades to the system in our 2023 budget,” Jenny Rakow, town clerk and municipal court supervisor for the town of Eagle said.