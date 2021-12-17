Eagle Town manager accepts new role as head of Colorado Broadband Office

Brandy Reitter

Eagle Town Manager Brandy Reitter has announced that she will resign from her post to accept a new role as the executive director of the statewide Colorado Broadband Office.

The move comes after nearly four years of working for the town, during which time Reitter received multiple awards for her service including being named “city manager of the year” by the Colorado City and County Management Association. Reitter was only the second female and first Black city manager to win the CCCMA award.

“It has been an honor and pleasure working with the Council, staff and community in Eagle; I am proud of our many accomplishments and this loving community,” Reitter said in a town press release sent Friday.

“Eagle residents are engaged and welcoming, which makes this a truly wonderful place to live and work,” she said. “I’ve grown with the town’s professional staff as we’ve worked hard to support town programs. I am a better person because of this opportunity.”

Reitter will remain with the town until Feb. 7, 2022. She has served as Eagle’s town manager since January 2018 but has nearly 15 years of experience working in local government in communities across Colorado.

“The entire Council would like to thank Brandy for her service. We are grateful for all of her contributions and leadership over the past four years that helped us grow and come together through challenging times,” Mayor Scott Turnipseed said in the release. “Brandy will be greatly missed, and we are thrilled for her professional growth and next career opportunity.”

In her time with the town of Eagle, Reitter oversaw many large projects including the completion of a new $28 million water treatment plant and a $6.2 million investment in the Eagle River Park. She led the town through the transition to a home rule style of government, which required the establishment of a new Town Charter.

Reitter also helped establish the town’s Downtown Development Authority, supported downtown development plans, and managed the debt needed to put those plans into action.

These are only a few examples of her many achievements over the past four years with the town of Eagle.

Now, she will take on a new challenge with the Governor’s Office of Information Technology leading the Colorado Broadband Office, according to a press release from the state.

“It’s an exciting time for broadband expansion as the state acquires new tools and resources in bridging the digital divide,” said Anthony Neal-Graves, the chief Information officer and executive director of the Governor’s Office of Information Technology, in the release. “Brandy knows how to collaboratively address the obstacles our rural communities encounter, and with her passion for developing creative solutions, is well suited to take advantage of the immense potential this wave of funding creates.”

Reitter will go into this new position with plenty of experience in implementing broadband at the municipal level as she played an integral role in facilitating a partnership with Project THOR to connect Eagle to a regional fiber-optic broadband network.

“Working in municipal government has given me a window into how challenging broadband expansion can be for underserved communities,” Reitter said in the press release from the Governor’s Office. “I am excited to collaborate with local and regional leaders to ensure that every home, business, school, library and medical center has access to high-speed internet.”

