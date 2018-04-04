Eagle townhome project breaks ground, First phase of Eagle Landing ready this fall

EAGLE — The first phase of one of the valley's affordable housing projects started construction.

Eagle Landing at Brush Creek will be 42 townhomes across 12 buildings. Most will have oversize garages with ceilings high enough to build storage space, and most will sell in the high $300,000 range, Bruce Hagedorn said.

Bruce and wife Mary Ann and sons Brad and Jesse are Gold Dust Partners and are developing the project. The goal is to create a for-sale project that will be competitive with renting for local middle-class families, Bruce said.

"This is an alternative to renting," Brad said. "You can either buy or rent for about the same money."

Local Realtor Rick Beveridge is the listing broker. They started taking contracts early last month. Zero money down payment loans and payment assistance is available, Beveridge said.

The first phase, 13 townhomes, is scheduled for completion in late summer or early fall. The project will focus on two-bedroom/2.5 bath townhomes. Some will be bigger, and a few will be one-bedroom townhomes with extra storage, part of Eagle's Local Employee Residence Plan.

Of the 42 townhomes, 13 will have walkout basements with easy access to Brush Creek. Across Grand Avenue is an ECO Transit bus stop. Downtown Eagle is an easy stroll.

The townhomes will be built off-site, trucked in and set in place. That will also help keep costs down, Bruce said.

For more information, contact Rick Beveridge, Vail Valley Real Estate Inc., by phone at 970-390-7594, email at rick@bacteriostatically or go to or http://www.bevrealestate.com or http://www.eaglelandingtownhomes.com.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.