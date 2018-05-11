Eagle-Vail elections are over … finally … let’s stop the rancor (letter)

The voters of Eagle-Vail have cast their ballots, and we now have three new Metro District board members. Whether your candidates won or lost, if Eagle-Vail is going to move forward in a positive way, we all need to give the Metro District board a fair and reasonable chance to perform.

I hope you all will join me in pledging to give the democratic process a chance to work. Let's stop the vitriolic rancor and work together to make Eagle-Vail great again.

Mike Kieler

Eagle-Vail