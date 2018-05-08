Eagle-Vail sales tax OK’d; property owners board members fail in metro board bids

This story will be updated.

EAGLE-VAIL — Voters on Tuesday, May 8, gave solid approval to a sales tax proposal that would add a 1 percent sales tax to purchases in the neighborhood. That tax will help finance trails, street improvements and repairs and the addition of crosswalks and other pedestrian safety measures.

The vote in the tax election was 618-234 in favor of the proposal.

Voters in the neighborhood also elected three new members to the board of the Eagle-Vail Metropolitan District. Since Eagle-Vail is in unincorporated Eagle County, the metro district board is the de facto government for the neighborhood.

In that election, Robert Finlay, Tim McGuire and Ken McCann were elected to the five-member board. Two of the other three candidates, Jake Jacobson and Stephen Daniels, were in February elected to second terms on the board of the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association, and were seeking seats on the metro district board. If elected, Daniels and Jacobson could have served on both boards.