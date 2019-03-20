Eagle Valley baseball wins to go 5-0

EAGLE — The Boys of Summer, aka Eagle Valley baseball, seem to be coming into form, even though it doesn't exactly feel like summer quite yet.

The Devils ran their record to 5-0 with an 11-1 pasting of Cedaredge at the Eagle County Fairgrounds, Eagle Valley baseball's temporary home.

Eagle Valley answered a Bruins' run in the top of the first with a seven-spot in the bottom of the frame. That sort of math usually works.

While the bats are starting to come around, the big play was a Dillon Flaagan suicide squeeze that scored runners from both second and third. That's some heads-up base running, kids. If you don't look back at that second runner, he's going to keep going.

Garrett Flaagan pitched the first four innings for Eagle Valley and Trey Glissman finished it up with two frames as the Devils 10-runned the Bruins.

While Eagle Valley hasn't gotten much field time, the team did capitalize on a weekend trip to Delta, where the Devils went 3-0. Highlights there included a three-run inning to walk off against Rye, 6-5, and the bats coming alive in a 12-8 win against Buena Vista.

As nice as it is to take hacks off the pitching machine in the gym, it takes a while to pick up live pitching.

Eagle Valley opens the 4A Slope slate on Saturday with a twinbill against Steamboat Springs at 11 a.m. With Eagle Valley's grass diamond still drying out, Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled for the fairgrounds.

Skiers top Vail Mountain lax

ASPEN — Vail Mountain School lacrosse is 0-4, but …

The Gore Rangers are getting closer to that elusive first win. Aspen topped Vail Mountain School, 11-9, on Wednesday in Pitkin County. The Gore Rangers also fell to Steamboat Springs, 11-10, in triple overtime and to Eagle Valley, 6-5, earlier in the season.

They're close.

"I think right now we're a young team learning to win the close games," VMS coach Bobby Ecker said. "Even though we've had some tough losses, we're learning a lot every game."

Sophomore Becker Dienst had five goals and four assists against Aspen, while Shane Cole had a hat trick and an assist. Henry Hancock finished with a goal and assist and dominated the faceoffs, a shocking development for the Hancock family.

VMS is at Summit County on Saturday.

Devils girls lax nearly comes back against Rams

GYPSUM — Eagle Valley girls lacrosse erased an 8-5 halftime deficit, nearly coming back to defeat Roaring Fork during a 15-13 loss on Tuesday.

The Devils (1-2) tied the game at 13 before the Rams won the ensuing two faceoffs and escaped with the win.

Hannah Medina led the way with four goals, while Carley Beckum scored three times. Olivia Fedrizzi, Sofia Rinn, Taylor Rivers and Sydney Collett also made the score sheet.

Eagle Valley is off until April 9, when it hosts Fruita Monument.