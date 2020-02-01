Eagle Valley basketball routs G.J. Central

Welcome to the Grand Junction portion of the season for Eagle Valley boysbasketball.

The Devils took care of Grand Junction Central, 83-60, and play Grand Junction on Monday.

After Steamboat Springs made him the center of attention on Tuesday night, Eagle Valley’s Keegan Garvey returned to form with 18 points.

“It was great. The whole team was in on it,” Devils coach Jason Brandt said. “Keegan was hitting a lot early. They had no answer for him. A lot of guys got in and played.”

And that led to one of the most fun moments in high school sports: When a team has a lead, the youngsters play, and the starters are on the bench cheering them on. Sophomore Tanner Manzanares got the basket that made the bench explode with cheers.

Speaking of people who can score the basketball — we have no idea how that became an expression — Carlos Sanchez had 17 points, while Nando Vidaurri had 10.

Eagle Valley (5-8) has to stay focused, with a rare Monday game against Grand Junction. Normally, there would be a tendency to look ahead to, say, Tuesday’s game against Battle Mountain, but there are ulterior motives.

“We feel like we’re just jumping over the hump,” Brandt said. “We’re stringing together shots and good defensive stands. We’re starting to feel like we’re coming together. We feel like our record should be better. We’re excited when we have a chance to play.”

DeBeque continues to roll

DeBeque made it 39 victories in a row with a 69-55 win over Vail Christian boys basketball Saturday.

The host Dragons outscored the Saints, 19-7, during the second quarter. Alec Moritz had 26 points for the Saints (10-2 overall and 5-1 in the 2A/1A Slope). Jamison Lee had 12 points, while Connor Downey had seven points and 14 rebounds.

This is probably a good time for the helpful reminder that DeBeque moves down to 1A, as well as North Park, come the postseason, so that’s the last Vail Christian will see of the Dragons. (Yes, that was a collective, “Yippee” you just heard from Edwards.)

Focusing on District 5, the Saints have the lead for the No. 1 seed in the tournament later this month. As Vail Christian saw last year, the winner of the district automatically hosts a regional tournament, regardless of the rating-percentage index, though the Saints were still No. 8 after Saturday’s loss.

Next week is a big one for the gents. They host Vail Mountain on Tuesday, are at Hayden Friday and home for Caprock Academy on Saturday.

In the lidlifter, Vail Christian’s girls lost to DeBeque, 45-34. Zoey Barela led the team with 15 points.