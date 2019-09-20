Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain football teams fall

It was a tough night on the road in different parts of the state for Eagle County’s 3A football teams lost.

At Northridge, Eagle Valley dropped a 43-22 decision to the Grizzlies, while Battle Mountain fell in overtime, 36-34, at Moffat County.

Down on the Front Range, the Devils fell behind 15-0 early but rallied nicely before the half. Anthony Vasquez hauled in a 29-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Will Geiman, and the latter hooked up with Matt Lee for the 2-point conversion.

Just before the half, Geiman to George Smirl was good for another trip to the end zone.

In the second half, the Devils’ offense struggled, while the Eagle Valley defense got the Grizzlies into third-and-long situations, but couldn’t get off the field. On what was its Homecoming night, Northglenn worked its way out to a 37-14 lead.

Geiman to Lee for 60-plus yards accounted for Eagle Valley’s third touchdown of the night.

“I loved the fight in our players,” Devils coach Gabe Brown said. “We were physical all through the game. We didn’t quit. There’s not a single player riding home on the bus who’s wide awake. They gave it everything.”

Brown gave postgame props to running-back Kodi Raper, linebacker Branden Vigil, and safety Tyler Morrison.

On the to-do list for next week is getting off the field defensively on third down, and tempo and execution on offense.

Meanwhile, up in Craig, the Huskies played much better than in last week’s 28-0 loss at Basalt but still came up short in a 36-34 double-overtime loss to Moffat County.

The Huskies’ Anthony Sanchez was stopped short on the 2-point attempt within the 1-yard line as the team tried to send the game to a third OT.

For the trivially inclined, the last time the Huskies went to overtime was in 2010, when they lost in consecutive weeks to … surprise … Moffat County and Delta.

Both Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain have Homecoming next week. The Devils host Evergreen, while the Huskies have Woodland Park.

In other news …

• Vail Mountain School soccer bounced into the win column by beating Denver School of Science and Technology-Montview, 3-1, on Friday.

Sven Barr, Nick Kirwood and Zach Stockton all struck in the first half for the Gore Rangers (3-3-1).

VMS spent Friday night down on the Front Range and takes on Colorado Academy on Saturday.

• VMS volleyball made short work of Hayden, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22, on Friday to move to move to 5-1 in the 2A Slope. The Gore Rangers are at 3A Coal Ridge on Wednesday,.