Eagle Valley Behavioral Health launches quality of life survey for Vail Valley

The LONG LIVE campaign, featured on the Eagle ValleyBH.org website, is aimed at de-stigmatizing behavioral health issues in the valley.

Special to the Daily

During the next two months, residents in Eagle County will have the opportunity to help Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, an outreach of Vail Health, improve the quality of life in the region.

Phone surveys with approximately 400 individuals in the area will be conducted by the national research firm PRC of Omaha, Nebraska, between mid-January and March. An online survey will also be available at EagleValleyBH.org. The confidential survey will ask questions about residents’ community connections, quality of life, and health needs related to mental health and alcohol use.

“Previous surveys have focused on broader issues in the community, and this survey will narrow in on behavioral health issues, providing us a baseline and identifying the top gap areas,” said Chris Lindley, executive director of EVBH, in a news release. “The intent is to conduct this survey every two years, allowing us to back up with data what our communities have been saying anecdotally and create a baseline for proving out over time what is working and what still needs to be addressed.”

The households that receive a phone survey will be selected at random, and both the online and phone survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete. Phone and online surveys will be available in English and Spanish.

“It is crucial that we have a variety of demographics that respond to the survey because we have a variety of people that reside in our valley,” Lindley said. “Our population in Eagle County is more than 30 percent LatinX, and input from everyone is vital to creating a more holistic view of what is happening in the behavioral health space in our community.”

The results of the survey will help local organizations understand where the greatest needs exist and identify ways to strengthen the services and community connections that improve the quality of life for all residents.

For more information regarding the survey, or to take the online survey, visit EagleValleyBH.org.