Eagle Valley Behavioral Health receives $499K from Katz Amsterdam Trust and Foundation

The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation announced $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants to be awarded to community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America, including Eagle County.

This is the fifth year grants were awarded, with aggregate funding of over $13.5M, to help increase overall access to mental health care, reduce behavioral health stigma and improve community-developed services for communities of color and indigenous populations. This year’s grants will benefit over 40 organizations, including Eagle Valley Behavioral Health.

“In 2019, Rob Katz and Elana Amsterdam were among the first benefactors in our community to recognize the need for a coordinated effort to address behavioral health,” said Dana Erpelding, the senior director of operations at Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. “Over the past four years, they have supported Vail Health and EVBH in developing programs to improve access to behavioral health care through the Olivia’s Fund scholarship program, bilingual behavioral health case management, and various peer support groups, among many others.”

Erpelding added that the most recent award will allow Vail Health and its subsidiary, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, to expand access to the Spanish-speaking community through its relationship with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation and the MIRA bus as well as expand tele-behavioral health services for residents in order to connect people to therapists locally and across the country. This platform is found at MountainStrong.org .

Rob Katz, the founder and chairperson of the Katz Amsterdam Foundation board, and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, launched the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust in 2017 and the Katz Amsterdam Foundation in 2018. The trust and foundation aim to be a catalyst for eliminating barriers to health, increasing access to opportunity, protecting basic rights and improving outcomes for all communities, with a specific focus on communities of color.

“We continue to be amazed at the work happening in mountain communities to improve behavioral health systems,” said Rob Katz in a company release. “The creative efforts of these nonprofits make a difference in the lives of so many every day. We are encouraged that mountain communities continue to network, collaborate and learn with each other. We’ve seen impactful and innovative ideas become reality as a result and we look forward to seeing what is next.”

In addition to the $499,900 awarded to Eagle Valley Behavioral Health which is part of the $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants awarded in nine mountain communities, Katz Amsterdam also made grants of $2.16 million in 2022 to combat inequities for people of color in accessing mental health, $5.55 million in grants to increase civic engagement, $2.4 million to protect access to reproductive health and abortion services, as well as $1.6 million to provide youth access to snowsports. For more information on the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation, visit KatzAmsterdam.org .