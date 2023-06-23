Eagle Valley Clean Energy a recipient of $300K from federal ‘Wood Innovations’ grant program

Eagle Valley Clean Energy in Gypsum was recently awarded a $300,000 federal grant.

The U. S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that the U.S. Forest Service will invest more than $43 million in the 2023 Wood Innovations Grant and 2023 Community Wood Grant programs.

The Rocky Mountain Region will receive a total of $2,597,500. The funds were made available by the Inflation Reduction Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. They enable the Forest Service and grant awardees to expand the use of wood products and strengthen wood energy markets that support sustainable forest management, especially in areas of high wildfire risk.

“Healthy forests depend on a healthy forest products economy, and these investments within the Rocky Mountain Region support local economies. In addition, they will help improve forest health while lowering wildfire risks to communities,” Regional Forester Frank Beum said.

The Wood Innovations Grant Program, officially named the Wood Innovations Funding Opportunity Program, is investing in proposals that expand traditional wood utilization projects, promote using wood as a construction material, and expand wood energy markets. Colorado grant recipients include:

Eagle Valley Clean Energy, LLC — $300,000

Mountain Pine Manufacturing Wood Strand Waste-Wood System Grant — $160,000

Rocky Mountain Timber Rocky Mountain Timber Products Sawmill Optimization and Expansion — $212,500

Gates Family Foundation Colorado Mass Timber Coalition — $300,000

Colorado Timber Resources Colorado Timber Resources LLC Sawmill Expansion — $175,000

Cetna Energy LLC Cetna Energy Walsenburg — $300,000

United States Endowment for Forestry and Communities Embodied Carbon and Displacement Factor Tools — $300,000

PHX LLC Sustainable Southwest Colorado Woody Biomass Management — $200,000

Juno Residential Circular Mass Timber Components — $200,000

Community Wood Grants, officially titled the Community Wood Energy and Wood Innovation Program, award funding to shovel-ready projects designed to install a community wood energy system or build an innovative wood product facility. Healthy forests depend on a healthy forest products economy, and these projects directly support forest health and stimulate local economies by expanding renewable wood energy and innovative wood products manufacturing capacity. None of the 2023 projects are located within the Rocky Mountain Region.

For more information, go to the 2023 Funded Projects Webpage and the Wood Innovations Webpage .