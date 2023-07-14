Eagle Valley Community Foundation & Bravo! Vail Music Festival team up to fight hunger

The Eagle Valley Community Foundation and Bravo! Vail Music Festival have teamed up for food drives, a community concert, and more.

Through collaborative partnerships, Bravo! Vail is able to use the arts to strengthen community, bring music to audiences outside the concert hall, and enhance understanding through innovative, interactive programs while the Eagle Valley Community Foundation is able to increase community awareness of its mission to connect with neighbors in need while addressing food insecurity through The Community Market, barrier-free health and wellness initiatives on the MIRA Bus, and community capacity building through its newest program, Elevar.

EVCF and Bravo! Vail are teaming up on three food drive opportunities this summer. The Community Market will be accepting shelf-stable food donations as Bravo! Vail attendees enter the venue. As an added bonus for those who give back generously, for every food item donated, you receive an entry into a drawing to win two pavilion seats to the sold-out New York Philharmonic performance on Wednesday, July 26, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Upcoming food drive dates include:

July 15 at Little Beach Park in Minturn

July 23 at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

July 30 at Gypsum Town Hall

In addition to the listed Food Drives, Community members are invited to join both organizations for a Music Box Community Concert on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Freedom Ranch Park in Edwards with snacks and information about EVCF’s programs at 11 a.m. followed promptly by an 11:30 a.m. concert from the Sinta Quartet.

Known for injecting music and fun into the air for unsuspecting passersby by appearing in nontraditional venues such as grocery stores, bars, and other public places, the Sinta Quartet has also performed in formal venues including Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Hall, and the Beijing Center for the Performing Arts. With these Music Box performances, they combine the best of both worlds, offering a program of short works packed with energetic brio, running the gamut from the mid-20th century to Irish reels, with stops for minimalism, bluegrass — even a Hungarian barn dance — along the way.

Eagle Valley Community Foundation works to improve the quality of life for Eagle Valley residents by addressing basic needs that enhance health and wellness, while uplifting individual dignity. Eagle Valley Community Foundation seeks to create sustainable and responsive solutions to meet the greatest needs of our community. One of those solutions, The Community Market, was created in response to the increasing demand for food among vulnerable people, including the service workers that help our community to thrive. To learn more about Eagle Valley Community Foundation, visit EagleValleyCF.org or call 970-855-2386.