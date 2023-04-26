Eagle Valley Community Foundation launches fund to support emerging Latino leaders

Eagle Valley Community Foundation recently announced the launch of a leadership and social impact fund, Elevar, to provide a continuum of support to emerging Latino leaders who have gone through other community leadership programs to continue their journey and further advance power and voice in leadership roles throughout Eagle County.

Elevar, or “elevate” in Spanish, provides community investments through grantmaking and program-related investments to emerging Latino leaders and people of color. By engaging existing programs and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations, Elevar will create the connection point between existing education and leadership training programs, to the resources needed for emerging leaders to make their dreams a reality, while building economic power and creating a more empowered and socially-just community.

Through technical assistance, leadership coaching, and start-up or accelerator funding through grantmaking and program-related investments, EVCF is working collaboratively to support community members of color wanting to start or accelerate their own 501c3 or social enterprise, with a focus on supporting early-stage social and environmental ventures aiming to solve our community’s problems and addressing the needs of low-income communities.

“I’m excited to help build an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Valley,” Erin Jankow, one of the Elevar program coordinators, said. “It’s an honor to work now towards creating the frameworks that provide greater opportunities for impactful organizations and BIPOC founders to flourish.”

Providing start-up funding, technical assistance, ongoing leadership coaching and community-based peer support through small, tight-knit cohorts, the participants and recipients of the Elevar fund will gain a competitive advantage as they grow their businesses, build confidence as key leaders with critical voices, and reimagine the systems of decision-making to be inclusive, innovative and equitable.

“One of my passions is to help and work for our community,” said program coordinator Maria Julieta Cavallo. “I thought about what this means for our local small business entrepreneurs; new opportunities, dreams come true, and the possibility of networking in order to enrich and support small businesses and projects in our valley. But above all, Elevar will plant the seed for a tree to endlessly grow and give to our future local generations.”

Those interested in financially supporting the program are encouraged to contact EVCF’s Director of Development, Grace Anshutz at grace@eaglevalleycf.org . BIPOC leaders interested in joining the Founding Advisory Board should contact Virginia Lecea, Director of People & Programs, at virginia@eaglevalleycf.org .