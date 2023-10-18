Eagle Valley earns rivalry rematch win over Battle Mountain

Ione Pedersen spikes the ball past Battle Mountain's Keena Skikverg and Cynthia Orona during Tuesday's rivalry rematch in Gypsum.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Two sets into Tuesday night’s rivalry rematch, it seemed like No. 10 Eagle Valley was going to have to accept the fact that No. 23 Battle Mountain might just have them figured out.

A 25-19 first-set Husky win and subsequent 4-0 second-set run forced Devils’ head coach Mike Garvey into a timeout. The dejected countenance of the Devils — desperate to avenge squandering a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 loss in Edwards (their first against their up-valley rivals in four years) on Sept. 11 — said it all.

“I feel like our heads were kind of off,” Devils’ setter Ashley Jones stated. “I think it was just important that we stopped focusing on what was happening over there and we focused what we can do on our court and minimize our errors, get our serves in — just simple things like that.”

Eagle Valley stuck to that recipe in earning a 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-12 win over Battle Mountain in Gypsum.

“Execution,” Garvey answered when asked what he felt was the evening’s storyline. “We had a lot of opportunities. We missed from the service line and we had great powerful attacks that were out of bounds, so it came down to us going, ‘hey, we’ve got to make sure we’re putting the ball in play and not giving things away.'”

Senior middle hitter Caitlyn Whelan carried the Devils out of that second-set timeout, serving them into a 13-12 advantage — their first lead over the Huskies in … well, a long time.

Cynthia Orona blocks an Eagle Valley shot during the second set Tuesday night in Gypsum. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“She kind of brought the team’s confidence back, you know, to get us back in the game,” Garvey said of Whelan. “So that was big for us.”

Battle Mountain’s middle blockers, Izzy Zastrow and Cynthia Orona, frustrated Eagle Valley’s star hitters much of the evening, helping the Huskies rally from a 17-12 deficit. The well-earned Husky point which made it 19-all was a picture of the visitors’ resilient tone: Zastrow and Orona stuffed back-to-back kill shots from Eagle Valley’s Ione Pedersen and Talia Crawford before a scrappy Husky tip deflected past the Devils’ back row.

“You go for the glory swing — that big monster kill — and I told them, you know sometimes you just take a little bit off and the ball is in bounds,” Garvey said regarding his hitters’ mid-game adjustments. “So I think a couple players went back and started working on getting a little more on top of the ball.”

Lily Suman sets the ball as Ava Geiman, Aspen Misch and Talia Crawford look on. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Case in point: Pedersen’s sharp diagonal from the scorer’s table side to the opposite corner made it 20-19. The southpaw’s sheer power appeared to shake the Huskies’ confidence — one of several ‘turning points’ elicited from the senior. On the opposite edge of the net two points later, Ava Geiman pinned one off a Husky and out of bounds to make it 24-21. An errant Husky dig floated back to the net, where Aspen Misch finally finished the half-hour-long race-to-25 with a two-hand spike. The four-set streak had finally ended.

“Playing a rival, as much as you want to say about it being another game, it’s not,” Garvey said.

“Those games are harder to play and so they’re harder to execute. You have to just get back and settle down to ‘what do I do every day in practice’ and start playing each point. And I thought we did a good job of that.”

Battle Mountain didn’t cave easily, though.

Dulce Orona arced a right-handed hook shot over Crawford to give her team an 8-7 lead. The Huskies placed a touch-shot down the sideline to win the ensuing marathon rally, and Molly Geisler served her team through a 4-0 run, culminating in an 18-13 advantage.

Battle Mountain celebrates a point in the second set of Tuesday’s game against Eagle Valley in Gypsum. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Pedersen responded with another ferocious missile — perhaps the kill of the night — and followed it up with an ace shortly after to make it 19-19. Orona and Crawford traded spikes. Then, Orona and teammate Gracie Halminski celebrated back-to-back kills to make it 23-22. One could sense this set would decide the entire game.

“The third set is when we really got it going,” said Jones, who came through in the clutch. After a Battle Mountain serve into the net, the senior setter lofted two perfect passes on consecutive possessions to Ava Geiman. The senior delivered twice to give Eagle Valley the 25-23 win.

“I feel like once the set gets there, it’s just putting it down,” Geiman said regarding her two key kills. “We’re unstoppable when our energy is good.”

Battle Mountain senior Anna Glass gets ready for the serve-receive Tuesday night in Gypsum. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“If you just get the ball to her, she’ll put it down and she gets the rest of the court rallied, too,” Jones said of Geiman, whom she described as “consistent” and “fun to play with.”

“Whenever we’re stressed, I give it to Ava and she just puts it down and gets the whole team hyped up.”

The fourth started out back-and-forth, but the Devils slowly inched away as the Huskies, on the verge of reeling, tried to regain traction. At 11-8, it seemed possible, but the Devils’ 9-2 run squashed any hopes of another magical Husky rally.

“This match was big,” said Garvey, who was pleased to shed the possible psychological weight of losing twice to a rival before heading into the playoffs.

“I thought to come out and take care of it in four (and) not go a fifth set, really gives us confidence going into Aspen, and going into playoffs. So I think that was a big turn for us.”

“I think it just gives our team a lot of confidence,” Jones added. “It’s what we need.”

Eagle Valley improved to 16-5 with the win and remains well-positioned to secure one of the 12 regional hosting slots.

When asked how she feels about the team’s chemistry and momentum heading into the 4A playoffs, Geiman answered, “Really good.”

“I just feel like when we’re on, we’re on.”