Eagle Valley, Edwards elementary schools quarantine some students

Edwards Elementary School, above, and Eagle Valley Elementary School have quarantined several students and a few staff members who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Eagle County School District has announced that notifications were sent to impacted families of Edwards Elementary School Dec. 2 after a kindergarten student tested positive for COVID-19.

In all, 12 students and one staff member were told to quarantine.

The district over the weekend also sent notices to families with children at Eagle Valley Elementary School that 11 students and three staff members have been ordered into quarantine.

Contact tracing determined that those in close contact with the positive cases should quarantine. Those needing to quarantine were contacted directly and provided with quarantine orders from Eagle County Public Health.

According to a release from the district, “Focused quarantining by Public Health separates those most at-risk of exposure to protect the broader school community. So far, very few cases have developed among those in quarantine.”

The release thanked the families of students and staff members for following guidelines and staying home when sick, when someone in their household is being tested for COVID-19, or when someone in their household is positive for the virus.

“Limiting the presence of the virus in our schools by staying home is our first layer of protection,” the release stated. “The persistent and consistent use of face masks and social distancing within schools help control and contain the virus. Focused quarantining by Public Health separates those most at-risk of exposure to protect the broader school community.”

For more information, go to eagleschools.net.