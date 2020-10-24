Eagle Valley football loses at Green Mountain

Eagle Valley football’s opener was meant to be in August. It came on Oct. 24.

Given that the Devils saw their first two scheduled games of the season wiped out because they had to go into COVID-19 quarantine, Eagle Valley put forth a credible showing in a 35-20 loss against Green Mountain on Saturday at Lakewood’s Trailblazer Stadium.

“We came out and outhit them. We were the more physical team,” Devils coach Gabe Brown said. “We just got gassed in the second quarter because we were tired. I don’t feel like (Green Mountain)’s the No. 8-ranked team in the state. If we had played two games, I think we would have had a different outcome. We have to deal with that with Confier (next week) and get a win.”

Eagle Valley got off to a great start, mounting a drive capped by a short touchdown plunge by Daniel Gallegos for a 7-0 lead.

Green Mountain (3-0) reeled off the next 21 points to end the first half. Brown said that this was when the Devils made some understandable mistakes, having been idle the last two weeks.

Down 21-7, the Devils rallied in the second half. Eagle Valley’s Erich Petersen had the play of the day with a 90-yard pick-six to cut the Rams’ lead to 21-14.

Eagle Valley nearly tied it with quarterback Will Geiman finding Petersen for a third-quarter touchdown pass. The Devils missed the extra point for the tie.

Saturday was an emotional day for all involved with Eagle Valley football. Coach Brown’s daughter Kelsey, 25, recently passed away unexpectedly. So whether it was a case of the Devils finally getting to do the thing they love along with playing to lift their coach, it was a rollercoaster of an experience.

“At the end of the game, I cried a bit for my daughter,” Brown said. “It was such a welcome relief for the team to be playing football. You could tell the sincerity and joy and love we have on the team and it was nice to release some of that.”

Eagle Valley (0-1) returns home to play Conifer on Friday at 7 p.m.