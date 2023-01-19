Eagle Valley girls basketball takes down Grand Junction 46-18

Eagle Valley improved to 4-6 after a 46-18 win over Grand Junction on the road on Wednesday night.

Isabella Almanza/Courtesy photo

Wednesday night was just what the doctor ordered for the Eagle Valley girls basketball team. After a tough home loss against now No. 2-ranked Durango (by the latest CHSAA RPI rankings; Durango is No. 3 in the Jan. 17 coaches poll), the Devils burst out to a 20-1 lead on the road against Grand Junction en route to a dominant 46-18 win.

“It was a much-needed and hard-fought victory,” said head coach Vinny Cisneros. “Pretty good team that we faced on Friday and again it was one of those things where we needed a bounce back and we did that tonight.”

The Tigers went on an 8-0 run to make it 20-9 at half, but the Devils outscored the hosts 10-5 and 16-4 in the third and fourth quarters to pull away.

“It was the defense that was really the catalyst to the success,” Cisneros stated. Offensively, the Devils were led by Zakia Shreeve’s 15 points. Josie Fitzsimmons, who entered the game averaging 12.6 points, added 13. “It was huge for us to see someone else besides Josie lead us in scoring,” Cisneros commented regarding the team’s balance. The Devils received contributions from six athletes on Thursday.

“We talked about simplifying the game, doing little things better and we did that tonight.”

The Devils (4-6) have a quick turnaround, hosting Vail Christian (3-4) on Thursday night and Montrose (9-3) on Saturday.