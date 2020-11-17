Eagle Valley High School transitions to remote learning for remainder of the week

Eagle Valley High School notified parents, students, and staff Tuesday that learning will transition to full remote for the rest of the week. Students and staff will learn online and follow their normal schedules from home beginning Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 20. The following week is a holiday, so in-person learning on the hybrid schedule will resume on Monday, Nov. 30.

The school district cites steady increases in the number of quarantined staff and students as causing the shift. It created a scenario where Eagle Valley High School ran short on teacher coverage for classes because teachers are out. In addition, many classrooms had a majority of students joining online because they are either quarantined or being cautious.

The transition also means Eagle Valley High won’t play Friday’s football game with rival Battle Mountain High School. With Eagle County now in the orange, high-risk category of the state’ COVID-19 dial, the last game of the season was going to be played without any spectators.

Battle Mountain has resceduled and will play Summit County with the game starting at 6 p.m. Friday in Edwards. No spectators will be allowed to attend.

Students of Eagle Valley High School are expected to continue with their regular schedules, logging into classes from home for the rest of this week.

Since before the Halloween weekend, incidents have continued to rise and force more quarantines at schools across the district. Most schools are fearful of staffing shortages if case counts continue to rise.

“The second layer impact of rising cases in the community is tripping us up. We have teachers who have to quarantine because of a positive household member, or stay home with their children who are quarantined,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman. “We’re hopeful the holiday break and increased restrictions will help the community fight back the virus one more time so we can continue to safely keep students in school.”