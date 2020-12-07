Eagle Valley Land Trust honors Jay Precourt with conservation award

Jay Precourt, a longtime member of the board of directors for the Eagle Valley Land Trust and a former board president, has been honored with the inaugural Steinberg Conservation Leadership Award. Shown, from left to right, are EVLT Executive Director Jessica Foulis, board member emeritus Tom Edwards, Precourt, and board member emeritus Dan Godac.

Special to the Daily

Eagle Valley Land Trust has recognized Jay Precourt with the organization’s first Steinberg Conservation Leadership Award.

Named for one of the land trust’s founders — Dr. Thomas Steinberg — the award recognizes exceptional efforts in conservation contributions and achievements that have had powerful and lasting impacts on agricultural, historical, and ecological conservation through leadership, collaboration, initiative, advocacy, vision, determination and follow through.

As the award’s first recipient, Precourt played an instrumental role in the early development of the organization and formerly served as president of the nonprofit’s board of directors.

“He stands out as a true conservation leader who has made far reaching and lasting impacts on the quality of life in the Vail Valley since his arrival in the 1970s,” said EVLT executive director Jessica Foulis. “Jay was integral to the land trust’s efforts, not only serving on the organization’s board of directors, but also as an active member of the land trust’s sustaining council. Jay’s qualifications hit on every one of the award committee’s selection criteria for this recognition.”

“The Eagle Valley is special to me, and a large part of this is due to our community’s passion for land and water conservation.” Precourt said. “Dr. Tom Steinberg’s vision in organizing the Eagle Valley Land Trust in the early years was instrumental in stimulating this commitment. EVLT’s mission has measurably enhanced the quality of life for people and wildlife in Eagle County, I am honored to have been a part of something that will continue to impact future generations.”

“Recognizing Jay’s contribution to EVLT seems long overdue,” said Dan Godec, former president of the board. “He has spent his life enjoying the open space and conservation values in the Eagle Valley — from his hunting and fishing experiences to his appreciation for preserving land for future generations — Jay has been a leader in our community.”

Foulis noted that the Steinberg Conservation Leadership Award is a fitting tribute to the man it is named after.

“Dr. Steinberg envisioned our valley sharing development with open space,” she said. “As the valley’s first doctor, arriving in Vail in the 1960s, Tom recognized the balance and quality of life that open space allows. His vision and conservation efforts will have significant and lasting impacts on the conserved landscapes of the Central Rocky Mountains for future generations.”

The Steinberg Conservation Leadership Award will be awarded periodically to individuals who have had an exceptional impact on local land and river conservation efforts. The award will typically be presented at EVLT’s annual Farm to Fork gala.