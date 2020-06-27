Eagle Valley Library District, High Five Media share award

The Eagle Valley Library District and High Five Access Media have received an award for production of the short video “Ballot Measure 6a” from the Alliance for Community Media, which nationally represents more than 3,000 public, educational and governmental access centers.

The award came in the Democracy in Action category created by an access center professional.

“We enjoyed working with the library district in their effort to share information with the community about Ballot Measure 6a, the passage of which helped ensure local libraries are funded well into the future,” said J.K. Perry, executive director of High Five Access Media.

The video was created by Tegan Davis of the Eagle Valley Library District, as well as Reece Carter, Arjun Kale and Perry with High Five Access Media.

To watch the video, go to https://www.highfivemedia.org/show/ballot-measure-6a.

The video offered voters information about the ballot measure to exempt the Eagle Valley Library District from the impacts of the Gallagher Amendment, which had caused the district’s share of funding to steadily decline, and would have further eroded revenue into the future. With its passage, 6A allows adjustment of the local mill levy to offset losses caused by Gallagher so the district receives the same amount of money it received in 2019.

“I’d like to thank High Five Access Media for their expertise in creating an educational video about a complex ballot issue and the impacts on the library district, so voters could make an informed decision” said Tegan Davis, Public Relations Librarian for the Eagle Valley Library District.

High Five Access Media provides low-cost video production services to Eagle County nonprofits so these organizations can advocate for their cause on local television, the Internet and social media.

The national honor is part of the Hometown Media Awards, which was established by the Alliance for Community Media to promote community media and local cable programs distributed on community access television stations.

Each year, a panel of judges evaluates over a thousand entries based on several factors including subject, experience, and budget. Awards are then presented to the most creative programs that address community needs, develop diverse community involvement, challenge conventional commercial television formats and move viewers to experience television in a different way. Proceeds from the awards program are used exclusively for facilitating, preserving, and promoting education in community media.

The Eagle Valley Library District is a public library system that responds to community needs by providing opportunities and resources to read, learn and grow for residents and visitors of the Eagle Valley. For more information, go to http://www.evld.org.

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access media center that is available on Comcast Channel 5 and online at http://www.highfivemedia.org. High Five provides coverage of local government meetings, and offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free, and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web.