Eagle Valley Library District hosts dedication ceremony for new Bill Whittaker Park

The Eagle Valley Library District will host a dedication ceremony for the new Bill Whittaker Park on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. The park will be officially named posthumously for its designer and donor, and is located on the south side of the Eagle Public Library.

Bill Whittaker was an avid reader and wanted to help the library’s renovation by designing a park at cost.

Special to the Daily

“Whittaker was also an avid reader who frequented the Eagle Public Library,” said Linda Tillson, Director of the Eagle Valley Library District. “Bill designed this beautiful and functional park with users and in particular children in mind. He mentioned that the boulders would be fun for kids to climb on. He also kept maintenance in mind, selecting plants that would thrive locally, and stone pathways that wouldn’t require constant raking or become muddy.”

His design and plant choice also will attract birds and butterflies to the spot. Whittaker was a 20-year library patron and steward of its landscape. Gallegos Corporation donated the stone sign and engraving. Whittaker Landscaping donated the installation of the sign and extra landscaping.

The Eagle Public Library is located on 600 Broadway Street in Eagle. The dedication ceremony is free and open to the public. For more information, please call the Eagle Public Library at 970-328-8800 or visit the District’s website at evld.org.