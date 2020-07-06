Eagle Valley Library District names park on Eagle building’s south side after Bill Whittaker

Whittaker was an avid reader and wanted to help the library's renovation by designing a park at cost.

Special to the Daily

Eagle Public Library announced that the small park on the southside of the Eagle building will be named Bill Whittaker Park. The posthumous honor recognizes Whittaker’s work designing the park, and his generosity in providing much of the work at cost as well as donating quite a few extra trees, plants, rocks and other items that were outside of the District’s budget.

Whittaker was an avid reader who frequented the Eagle Public Library and had taken care of the landscaping around it for years. He was very interested in doing the work on the pocket park, which was a part of the building renovation and expansion project in 2019. After winning the bid, Whittaker came to a Building Project Steering Committee meeting and began to draw out his ideas for the space on a blank sheet of paper. He had seen the original design drawings and didn’t think the proposed vegetation would be affordable or would survive the climate of Eagle, Colorado.

“Everyone loved his ideas and the work resulted in the lovely small park that will now bear his name,” said Linda Tillson, director of the Eagle Valley Library District.

The park features meandering stone step paths, perennial beds, shrubs to attract butterflies and birds, and a variety of trees and boulders for relaxing. The library loves using it for warm-weather storytimes on the lawn. During the pandemic, it offers plenty of space for families to safely distance themselves while enjoying stories and songs.

“We welcome you to visit and enjoy this beautifully landscaped space designed by Bill,” said Tillson.

A dedication ceremony is tentatively slated for sometime this fall. The Eagle Public Library is located on 600 Broadway Street in Eagle.