Eagle Valley Library District Issue 6A passes easily

Eagle Valley Library District Issue 6B Yes: 4,322 (64%)

No: 2,408 (36%)

EAGLE — Voters in the Eagle Valley Library District approved Ballot Question 6A Tuesday night, freeing the district from the constraints of Colorado’s Gallagher Amendment.

The library district question passed by a vote of 4,322 (64%) in favor and 2,408 (36%) opposed.

Without the Gallagher relief, the library district said it would have to consider cuts from a broad range of services, including hours of operation, programs and the purchases of books and other materials. The reductions could also eventually hit digital resources and could slow the district’s upgrades to existing technology.

“This will allow the library district to continue providing exceptional service to our community members,” said Rebecca Larson, a member of the library district board of trustees. “The libraries are such an important resource for all ages.”