Eagle Valley Library District set to reopen June 1 with social distancing protocols and appointments

In addition to appointment times and open doors, the Eagle Valley Library District will continue offering curbside pickup.

Special to the Daily

The Eagle Valley Library District will allow a limited number of library users in the building by appointment on Monday, June 1. Patrons can reserve an hour-long appointment at evld.org or by calling their local library branch. Curbside pickup service will still be available 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday and will expand to include Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Avon and Eagle Public Libraries and 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Gypsum Public Library. Appointments may be made starting at 10:30 a.m.

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome library users back to browse the shelves. This was the number one request in a recent user survey the library conducted. We have implemented some safety measures which are similar to other businesses that have reopened,” said Linda Tillson, Eagle Valley Library District’s director.

The libraries will limit the number of patrons allowed in at any one time. Public computers and high touch surfaces will be cleaned between each appointment time. Returned library items will continue to be quarantined for three days before they are put back on the shelves. Patrons are asked to maintain social distance and wear masks in the libraries, encouraged to wash or sanitize their hands before and after visiting, and to stay at home if they don’t feel well.

“The health and safety of our patrons and staff is high priority and these temporary restrictions will help us with new safety measures like physical distancing and increased cleaning schedules. We ask for your patience and suggestions as we transition into this new phase,” said Tillson.

Here’s how to use the library in the blue phase:

Computer and/or browsing appointments can be booked through evld.org or by calling the Avon Public Library at 970-949-6797, Eagle Public Library at 970-328-8800 and Gypsum Public Library at 970-524-5080.

Please don’t come in if you are not COVID symptom-free.

Wear a mask while you are in the library.

Practice social distancing of 6 feet with other patrons and staff.

Food or beverages are not allowed inside the buildings at this time.

Curbside delivery is still available.

Limited staff assistance will be available.

Throughout the month of June, all ages can begin to participate in the Summer Learning Program, which encourages participants to read or listen to books for prizes. Teens and children can pick up Take & Make crafts and activities at their local library to complete at home. Virtual storytimes, book clubs and Reading Buddies will continue. Additional online resources made available during the COVID-19 pandemic will still be accessible.

“We’re listening to what our community needs and phasing our opening and expansion of services in accordance with Eagle County Public Health’s guidance. We’re excited to welcome back patrons, even if it’s from a distance,” remarked Tillson.

For more information on computer or browsing appointments, programs or digital resources please visit evld.org or call your local library branch.