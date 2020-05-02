Eagle Valley Middle School comes together with virtual World Art Day
World Art Day is April 15 each year, and teachers at Eagle Valley Middle School saw an opportunity to bring the whole school together despite virtual classes and social distancing.
Permanent substitute teacher and librarian Carly Volkmer, as well as the art teacher Karla Robledo invited all students, faculty and staff to share their art virtually — whether it be painting, ceramics, photography or other arts like video, dance, music and woodworking.
“Since being in quarantine our students and staff haven’t been able to participate in a school-wide activity for quite some time,” Volkmer said. “Our goal was to provide students and teachers with a day full of creativity and community.”
Volkmer also said that nearly every student and teacher contributed in some way — whether they made a piece of art or a meal.
“World Art Day was so special for EVMS because it expressed a side of our students and staff members that a lot of us didn’t know before, and people had the chance to encourage, share and bond over interests,” Robledo, who also handles the GirlPowHER and the school yearbook, said.
