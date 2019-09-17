Eagle Valley soccer wins at Steamboat

Steamboat Springs' Dylan Warrell tries to win the ball from Eagle Valley's Harrinson Hernandez during their game on Tuesday at Gardner Field. The Devils beat the Sailors, 4-2, up in Steamboat Springs.

Down goes Steamboat. Down goes Steamboat.

It’s not George Foreman-Joe Frazier, but it feels pretty darn close for Eagle Valley soccer.

The Devils beat Steamboat Springs in Steamboat Springs, 4-2, on Tuesday night. Yes, that last sentence is redundant, but Eagle Valley soccer hadn’t beat the Sailors up north since 2008. (For the trivially-inclined, Eagle Valley’s last win against Steamboat was in 2015 in Gypsum).

“It’s just one of those feelings that’s just so nice,” said Eagle Valley coach Maggie Sherman, who does need to work on her braggadocio. There was an emphasis on the word nice that indicated she appreciated the moment.

Eagle Valley was 1-14 last year. The Devils are 2-2 this season. More so, after a disheartening loss to Rifle and a rout at the hands of Battle Mountain this week, the win settles the ship a bit for a young team.

“It feels good,” junior Alexys Ramos said. “Honestly, we just worked hard as a team. We’re giving a 110 percent. Hopefully, it’s just the beginning.”

Yes, Steamboat is struggling a little bit this year, but it is telling that in 10 trips previous up north, the Devils combined for seven goals. They scored four during the first half on Tuesday.

Armando Munoz and Denilson Sandoval started the scoring. Steamboat got the first of its two penalty kicks to halve the lead to 2-1.

Denilson and Seamus Phelan answered as the Devils led at halftime, 4-1.

“It’s a huge boost, especially off two rough games,” Sherman said. “There was no questioning their heart and effort. At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask, regardless of the score.”

That’s a cliche because it’s true, but the bus ride down from Steamboat is a lot more fun when your team is on the right end of a 4-2 victory.

The Devils were allowed to celebrate on the bus, but it’s back to work because Glenwood Springs comes to town on Thursday.

Saints spikers beat Soroco

How’s this for an auspicious first win of the season?

Vail Christian volleyball knocked off Soroco, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 24-26, 15-9, on Saturday. Welcome to all things Vail Christian-Soroco, coach Adina Petersmeyer.

The Saints are young. They’re still establishing rapport with their new coach. There’s been an uptick since 3-0 losses to Battle Mountain and Lake County. The Saints took Meeker to 28-26 in a set. Vail Christian won a game at Paonia, no small feat.

But this is a busting-down-the-door sort of breakthrough.

“I will say that we were definitely playing more in system,” Petersmeyer said. “We put together our attack and were able to defend them well. It took some tenacity to get our first home game jitters out of the way. We’re super-excited to beat Soroco towin our home opener.”

The Saints hadn’t beaten the Rams since 2016 when this year’s seniors were fresh-people. While anyone and everyone in Saints’ blue and silver had a part in the victory, coach Petersmeyer cited Kendelle Smith’s serving and Sydney Ellsworth’s play at middle blocker.

Vail Christian has Homecoming this week, so it’s volleyball vs. Rangely at 4 p.m. in Edwards, followed by football against the Panthers at 7 p.m. at Eagle Valley.

Huskies roll past Summit

Now, all involved can prepare for “The Biggest Soccer Game in the History of Everything … Until the Next One.”

Battle Mountain soccer did not overlook Summit County on Tuesday, dispatching the Tigers, 5-0, setting up a showdown at The Classical Academy on Thursday.

If one looks at the non-binding chsaanow.com poll, that is the No. 1 Huskies at the No. 3 Titans. In a far-too-early look at the rating-percentage index as of Tuesday evening, it’s No. 2 Battle Mountain against No. 6 TCA.

However it appears, it’s a big game, made a little bigger by the Huskies upsetting the Titans, 2-0, last year.

“This groups’ been able to concentrate on the task at hand,” Huskies coach David Cope said. “No one’s mentioned TCA until about 30 minutes ago. Then everyone started checking their phones. I think we’re ready to go down there.”

It took a little while for the Huskies to break down Summit. Trevino Twiss from Joshua Keiser broke the seal. Louis Castillo to Bryant Ramirez made it 2-0 at the half.

Kevin Chavez had a hat trick during the second half. Battle Mountain is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Slope.