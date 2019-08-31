Eagle Valley spikers go 3-1 at Regis

Pick on someone your own size, Eagle Valley volleyball.

The Devils went 3-1 at this weekend’s Regis Jam Tournament down on the Front Range. With the exception of 4A Green Mountain, whom the Devils beat, 25-17, 18-25, 28-26, 25-13, Eagle Valley was in above its weight class taking on 5A schools.

The Devils defeated Fruita Monument, 25-22, 25-13, 25-21, as well as Legacy, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 15-7, before falling to Fairview, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-12, in the championship match.

“It was a very good weekend,” Devils coach Jackie Rindy said. “We lost to Fairview in four, and they’re a darn good team. You can be upset with 3-1 against (mostly) 5A teams.”

The Regis Jam is a traditional fixture for Devils volleyball. The whole point is to see bigger, faster squads in advance of the 4A Slope schedule. Rindy liked how her team adjusted to different styles of play, somewhat akin to solving each team as a puzzle.

The last time Eagle Valley finished 3-1 at the Regis Jam was 2016. While one’s mileage may vary, the Devils went to state that season.

“We had a similar run early in that season. We handled it well,” Rindy said. “That’s the goal — use history to repeat itself.”

While it was team effort winning three of four matches in two days, Rindy gave post-tournament props to libero Olivia Fedrizzi and outside-hitter Sophia Rinn.

Eagle Valley (4-1) continues its tough nonconference schedule with a trip to Montrose on Tuesday.