Eagle Valley Trail celebrates Horn Ranch Bridge dedication
There's now 51 miles of trail completed for the 63-mile project
WOLCOTT — Eagle County officials, recreationists and property owners David and Susan Mott gathered for a special ribbon-cutting Tuesday, marking the official opening of the Horn Ranch Bridge and the dedication of the Mott’s Landing area.
Tuesday’s ceremony honored the Motts, who donated an easement for the Horn Ranch Bridge to cross over their property. The donation allowed ECO Trails to shorten the bridge span and eliminated the need for a bridge pier in the middle of the river.
“The Motts’ generosity allowed us to realize both environmental benefits and budgetary savings on the project,” said Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “We are so grateful for their community spirit.”
Total cost of the Eagle to Horn Ranch section of trail was $7 million, with $2 million coming from a Great Outdoors Colorado grant award. Additional funding included $200,000 from the Town of Eagle and $4.8 million from Eagle County’s ECO Trails, ECO Transit, Open Space and Capital Improvement funds.
The segment represents a 6.5 mile section of the planned 63 mile-long Eagle Valley Trail, which will connect all of the communities of the Eagle River and Gore Creek valleys from Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon. To date, 51 miles of the trail are complete. The remaining 12 are the most difficult and costly, at an estimated $20 million. Challenges range from available land to topography.
For more information on the Mott’s Landing Dedication or the Eagle Valley Trail, contact ECO Trails Program Manager Kevin Sharkey at 970-328-3523 or at kevin.sharkey@eaglecounty.us.
