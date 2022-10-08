Eagle Valley Trail project gets $1 million state grant

Eagle County recently received a $1 million grant to help complete the Eagle Valley Trail. County officials expect the trail to be complete by 2025.

Courtesy photo

ECO Trails, the Eagle County department responsible for the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the Eagle Valley Trail, was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Multi-Modal Transportation Options Fund .



“This grant is a great step in securing the roughly $38 million it’s going to take to complete the Eagle Valley Trail, and we’re very grateful for our partnership with (the transportation department),” Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry said. “Combined with Eagle County’s $22 million contribution, we are on our way to securing the necessary funding to finally complete the trail. We continue to research and apply for additional government grants and other funding sources, and will definitely need the community’s support to raise the balance.”



The Eagle County Commissioners’ commitment to contribute $22 million toward the trail is the maximum amount allowable through the sale of Certificates of Participation.



Construction began in July on the Dotsero to Duck Pond Open Space segment. Infrastructure improvements being done by Eagle River Water and Sanitation District are underway this year for the EagleVail to Dowd Junction segment, which will allow construction of the Eagle Valley Trail to begin in 2023. The Minturn Connection plans are under review as required by the U.S. Forest Service, and planning and estimating has begun on the Horn Ranch to Edwards segment, with construction slated to take place in 2023 and 2024. Eagle County intends to have the entire trail completed by 2025.



For more information, about supporting the Eagle Valley Trail, go to eaglevalleytrail.org .

For information about ECO Trails, go to the department’s website .