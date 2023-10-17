Eagle Valley Trail project receives a $5 million boost, thanks to a state grant

Earlier this year marked groundbreaking for the EagleVail segment of the Eagle Valley Trail. From left are Dave Bowman of Gould Construction, fundraising campaign committee member Pedro Campos, Eagle County Commissioners Jeanne McQueeny and Matt Scherr, and Eagle County Trails Manager Kevin Sharkey.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to sign an intergovernmental agreement with the state to pass federal funding through to the Eagle Valley Trail, giving the project a $5 million boost.

Commissioner Matt Scherr said the $5 million — which is over and above current county funding and private fundraising — is a big deal. But, he added given the “exorbitant” increase in costs for the project, “it’s a smaller deal than we’d like it to be.”

The state grant will go toward the Horn Ranch to Wolcott portion of the trail. That’s a part of running the trail into Edwards, Scherr said.

Those miles of trail will be “really expensive,” Scherr said, noting that the trail will have to cross a good bit of private property in order to get bicycles and pedestrians away from a 55-mph road with very narrow shoulders.

That stretch carries an estimated price of $26 million.

In addition to county funding, there’s a continuing effort to raise private funds for the trail. That effort is being led by Robin Thompson, an Avon resident who’s a fundraising expert.

Previous efforts to raise public interest — and open some wallets — have included a “virtual bike race,” in which teams compete without riding to see which group could raise the most money.

Work this year included completing the 1.7-mile trail segment between the Duck Pond Open Space and Doterso.

Fast facts When complete, the Eagle Valley Trail will run 63 miles from the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon.

When complete, a cyclist will be able to ride off-highway from Breckenridge to Aspen.

Work began earlier this year on trail segments through EagleVail and Dowd Junction.

Scherr, a Minturn resident, said that trail segment will be great.

“I wish we’d had it this year — my son could have ridden to (Battle Mountain High School).” Parking can be difficult in Minturn, and Scherr noted that the trail could be a car-free way for visitors to get into town.

Scherr added that the full trail — 63 miles from the top of Vail Pass to the entrance to Glenwood Canyon — meets goals set by both the county and state transportation officials.

The county’s climate action goal of getting more people out of cars and into alternative transportation will be helped, Scherr said. “With e-bikes, this is a real opportunity,” he added.

There’s also an economic development component to the trail. When complete, there will be a dedicated, paved path from Breckenridge to Aspen. Eagle County is about halfway between those endpoints, and people riding the length of the trail may well stop in Eagle County for food, drinks or lodging.

Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll said the new funding gets the county closer to completing the trail by the end of 2024.

“We’ve still got work to do,” Shroll said, noting that county officials are working on acquiring private right of way and seeking out other grants.

All three commissioners are big supporters, but Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry in particular wants the trail done by the time her term ends next year. She’s announced she won’t seek another term in office.

“We’re hoping to get as much done as we possibly can by the (end of 2024),” Shroll said. If work does continue into 2025, there won’t be much left to do, he added.