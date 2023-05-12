Eagle Valley Trail through Avon set for a one-day closure May 15

The Eagle Valley Trail through a portion of Avon is set for a one-day closure May 15.

Eagle River Water & Santation District/Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley Trail through Avon provisionally reopened on May 5 with a temporary surface. A segment of the trail was closed Feb. 27 from West Beaver Creek Boulevard to the Riverfront Lane connector spur to install a new retaining wall along the southern fence line at Eagle River Water & Sanitation District’s wastewater treatment facility in Avon.

Considerably less trail damage than expected occurred during the installation, enabling the construction team to open the trail prior to repaving. A one-day full closure will occur May 15 to repave the affected section of path. Users should be aware that some gravel, fencing, and narrow portions exist through the impacted area and are urged to use caution and reduce bicycle speeds.

The retaining wall is part of the final phases of Eagle River Water & Sanitation District’s Avon Wastewater Treatment Facility Nutrient Upgrades Project, a more than $60 million project to upgrade the treatment process to meet mandated effluent nutrient regulations to improve water quality in the Eagle River. The overall project is scheduled to be completed in early June and is funded by customer wastewater rates and property assessments.

For more information, go to http://www.erwsd.org or call 970-477-5451.