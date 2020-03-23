Eagle Valley United Way has set up COVID-19 response fund

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, United Way of Eagle River Valley has launched a local COVID-19 Response Philanthropy Fund to support our community’s greatest needs. The United Way of Eagle River Valley Board of Directors has pledged $38,000 to this fund and is now seeking additional contributions. Anyone who would like to donate can text AID to 243725 or visit UnitedWayEagle.org.

Donations received through this fund will directly support local COVID response efforts. Funds will be allocated to local nonprofit agencies as the nonprofit works in partnership to identify the community’s most pressing immediate and long-term needs. United Way of Eagle River Valley will work diligently to ensure that these funds are distributed fairly and with full transparency and accountability, no matter how long the outbreak and its effects last.

United Way of Eagle River Valley is working with local partner agencies to identify immediate needs and anticipated future challenges, while monitoring what assistance will become available to United Way partners at the state and federal levels. A committee of local stakeholders is being established to make recommendations on how the funds should be distributed.

“United Way of Eagle River Valley is committed to doing everything we can to help our local community through this crisis. Our motto of ‘Live United’ resonates now more than ever. We truly are all in this together,” United Way of Eagle River Valley Executive Director and CEO Rebecca Kanaly said. “Our community is a very strong community, so I am confident we will all step up to help one another. This is the first step in a long journey, but United Way of Eagle River Valley is proud to be part of making that positive impact.”