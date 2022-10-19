Eagle Valley volleyball continues undefeated league record

Eagle Valley Devils extend 10-0 record in league play.

Carolyn Paletta

The Eagle Valley High School women’s volleyball team extended its undefeated record in 4A Western Slope league to 10-0 after securing a home court win against local rival Battle Mountain High School on Tuesday night. The Devils are now 14-6 overall and have secured the league championship with season to spare.

Tuesday’s game was the second time the two Eagle County teams met this season, and though the Huskies came in as the underdogs they gave the Devil’s a serious run for their money. Battle Mountain started out on top with a decisive 25-19 win in the first set, after maintaining a healthy lead for the majority of play time.

The second set started with the intensity of a fifth set, with long, drawn-out rallies battled out for every point. The Huskies took a dominant lead early on, going up 6-2 as the Devils struggled to string together effective returns during the competitive rallies.

Every time Eagle Valley would begin to claw back, the Huskies would pull away again, stretching their lead to 19-12 and never giving up enough ground to cause a real threat to the set. But right as everything seemed to be going the Huskies’ way, a few key plays up at the net for the Devils turned the tides, starting a six-point run broken only by one miss-hit serve that brought them within just two points at 20-18.

Small mistakes from the Huskies late in the set added up, with out-of-bounds serves and returns opening the door for Eagle Valley to tie the set for the first time at 22-22. Point for point play brought the game 23-23, before a block at the net handed Eagle Valley the game point opportunity, which they clinched with a spike.

Set three was controlled by Eagle Valley from start to finish, defined by an unbroken eight-point run that the team rode to an easy 25-14 win. Now down to the wire, the fourth set of the game was another hard fought battle from both sides that came down to the final points.

The Huskies once again held the lead throughout most of the set, going on a seven-point run of their own to create a 20-13 gap between them and their opponents. It looked like they were going to give the Devils a taste of their own medicine from the third set, but the Devils never let up.

The home team managed to do the seemingly impossible: surviving two game point opportunities for the Huskies, closing a seven-point deficit to tie the set for the first time at 24-24 and forcing the two-point win 26-24 to secure the match.

Coach Mike Garvey said that his team has come from behind in many sets this season, and that they know how to push forward when feeling the pressure.

“They took the first set from us, and those are opportunities when you go, ‘OK, we’re going to be challenged’,” Garvey said. “We’ve been on the top of the league, and we’re that team right now that everyone wants to beat to make their season. We’re taking everybody’s best shot right now.”

With a decisive league championship already accomplished, he said that all eyes are on the post-season and making sure the team keeps focus through the final games.

“The challenge was we clinched the league two games ago — everyone else was 4-4 and so they couldn’t reach us — and we have to make sure we don’t let our guard down,” Garvey said. “”We’re looking at the post-season. League doesn’t do anything for you — it’s a pat on the back, and yeah you’re the league champions, but we want more than that.”