Eagle Valley volleyball team hosts Dig Purple to support a teammate and the foundation that helps her

For information about epilepsy, the Chelsea Hutchinson Foundation or to donate, go to http://www.chelseahutchinsonfoundation.org .

GYPSUM — Sky Lieurance and Quintin Lovato are living with epilepsy.

Chelsea Hutchinson is not. She was just 16 when epilepsy killed her in her sleep nine years ago.

Eagle Valley High School's volleyball team hosted a Dig Purple event to raise awareness and money for the Chelsea Hutchinson Foundation. They sold cupcakes, bandanas, bracelets and more. Every dime from the gate, concessions, the bake sale and selling all sorts of purple things went to the foundation.

Sky's and Q's stories

Sky is a volleyball player and Eagle Valley junior. She was diagnosed with epilepsy at 14. She's now 17.

Sky was seizure free for a year until August when she suffered one.

"The Chelsea Hutchinson Foundation has changed my life," she said.

The Foundation gave her family a sleep monitor that works sort of like a baby monitor. It sets off an alarm if it detects unusual motion and alerts others in the house. Everyone gets to sleep at night, Sky said

"It gives parents so much, knowing their child is safe and sleeping and will be OK and wake up in the morning," Sky said.

For Sky, there are no limits. She's on track to earn her associate's degree from Colorado Mountain College at the same time she graduates Eagle Valley. After that, the world is hers.

"There are a million things to do, a million ways to go," she said.

Quintin Lovato is 9 years old and was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 4.

"I get scared every day because I could have a seizure. If I could have one wish, I would wish for my seizures to go away," Quintin told the Eagle Valley crowd during the Tuesday, Oct. 23, event.

Quintin said that when he has a seizure, he feels like he has been knocked out.

"It's very scary. It also scares my friends and family," he said.

He has to take medicine every day to control his Tourette's and epilepsy. An amendment to a state law named Quintin's Amendment allows school officials to give him his CBD-based medicine during the school day.

The Chelsea Hutchinson Foundation sent the Lovato family to Disneyland for Epilepsy Awareness Day.

"I was so excited and grateful for everything they do for kids with epilepsy," Quintin said. "Please support the work they do for kids like us."

Dealing with someone having a seizure is not complicated, as Sky explained to the crowd, "just in case."

"Just roll them to their side and call 911," she said.

Chelsea's Foundation

Julie and Doug Hutchinson launched the Chelsea Hutchinson Foundation and named it for their daughter, after epilepsy killed her in her sleep. It's called Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP), and no one told them it could be fatal, Julie said.

"She was a pretty amazing kid," said Julie, who was on hand for Tuesday's event.

They're now making it their mission to make sure other families are not blindsided that way.

The Foundation has given away 112 seizure response dogs and 600 monitors and sent 60 families to Disneyland, Sky said.

After almost a decade, Julie can get through part of her daughter's story without crying. She's getting better, she said. Helping others helps.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.