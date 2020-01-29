Eagle Valley wrestling second at Northglenn

Eagle Valley's Matthew Medina wrestles his way to a second-place finish last weekend in Northglenn.

Special to the Daily

That’s better.

Eagle Valey wrestling “turned it around” at last weekend’s Northglenn Norse Invite after a rough go of it at the Mel Smith Husky Invitational the week before.

The Devils made it a parade to the podium and finished in second place, just one point behind No. 1-ranked Jefferson, 169.5-168.6.

Eagle Valley, ranked No. 6 in 3A, according to onthemat.com, is starting to eye those rankings as regionals approach in fewer than two weeks.

“We can hold our own,” Devils coach Melvin Valdez said. “We did a lot better than we did in Florence (at the Mel Smith). We turned it around. We still need to improve, but we’ve built some confidence.”

Lucas Comroe (138 pounds) and Cody Ponce (220) rolled to tournament wins. That probably isn’t all that stunning as both are in the top four in the state rankings in their weight divisions.

What was really big news was Josh Boeke finishing second at 120. Boeke pulled the upset of the tournament knocking off Jefferson’s Daniel Soto in the quarterfinals.

Matthew Medina (106) also finished the weekend with a silver medal, while heavyweight Abraham Garcia took a bronze. Jason Morrison (152) ended up fifth, while Logan Stephens (113) and Daniel Gallegos (182) were sixth.

Will Geiman (170) and Brian Garcia (195) didn’t find spots on the podiums but did a terrific job in wrestling back through their brackets and adding to Devils’ point total.

Eagle Valley will spend the weekend in Pueblo. The Devils will duel Pueblo West on Friday and have a duals tournament on Saturday.