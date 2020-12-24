2020 in photos: The year that was in Eagle County

Well, folks … we made it. What a year. The year 2020 will be impossible to forget and talked about for decades to come.

Even without forgetting it, we have the images to remind us of what went on. Obviously, topping the list is the pandemic, but a close second was the historic wildfire season. Touring the Grizzly Creek Fire up close was a powerful experience, and presented a new challenge in my photojournalism career. Having my car smell like smoke and seeing what the firefighters do up close — no image can ever convey that experience.

Yet, the pandemic continued to be the dominate driver to shape a different year in taking photos. With an area so focused on tourism, the events went out the door, and when the select few did return it was a different landscape of social distancing, masks and sanitizing stations. The big events have no set return, and when they do, odds are they will also have an altered sense of what once was normal. Luckily, we live in an extremely gorgeous area, so when taking photos of people isn’t possible, the landscape will always provide.

With police brutality becoming a headline-grabbing issue across the nation this spring, people made their voice heard in the Eagle County with protests from Vail to Eagle. These were powerful images to capture as people’s emotions spilled out, even behind masks.

I know throughout this year my style of shooting changed, as before I wouldn’t be hesitant to get up close to people. Now it’s wide angles and long lenses more often than not. However challenging and different the year was, I’m honored to be able to capture it all in this beautiful valley that continually provides inspiration though it all.

Larry Cavanaugh waves an American Flag as Janet films two F-16 fighter planes fly over Vail in May. The flyover was to pay respect to health care workers around Colorado. The F-16s hit numerous Front Range and mountain towns during the flyover.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Smoke is thick in Glenwood Canyon from the Grizzly Creek Fire on Sunday, Aug. 16, near Glenwood Springs.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Yazmin Almanza with Vail Health tests a patient for COVID-19 Friday at the Dotsero Mobile Home Park in Dotsero. The Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance bus through Vail health provides free COVID-19 screenings in select neighborhoods where transportation is an issue.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

People walk through Vail Village in June during a Black Lives Matter protest. The demonstration lasted more than an hour.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Nico O’Connell sits atop a car before the commencement ceremony Saturday in East Vail. Graduations have changed with the recent pandemic.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

People march through the streets in protest for Black Lives Matter on June 3, in Vail.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Elbow bumps are given along with air high fives at the appreciation parade for Vail Health employees in Vail. The "parade" was made up of various first responders around Eagle County.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The colors are presented during the start of the annual Veterans Day program Monday at Freedom Park in Edwards. It was the 15th year the event has been taking place at the park.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Kari Bangston of Minturn pushes Owen, 2, left, and Bradley, 5, home after snowboarding and sledding in Maloit Park in Minturn. The two brothers were tuckered out after a day of winter recreating.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

A mother fox and her kits give kisses in Edwards. The mother fox has been raising kits at that den for years.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Raya Ramchand, 5, of McKinney, Texas, catches snowflakes on her tongue during a snowstorm in Vail near the start of 2020.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Burned trees line Glenwood Canyon from the Grizzly Creek Fire on Sunday, Aug. 16, near Glenwood Springs.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The NEOWISE Comet seen under Elkhorn Lift in July in Beaver Creek.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Tommy Ford of U.S. fires down the course during the second run of the giant slalom for the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup on Sunday, Dec. 8, in Beaver Creek. Ford took first.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Riders practice in the halfpipe at the 2019 Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships in Vail in February. The event was the last large one in Vail before the pandemic shut down the local mountains and led to cancellations of annual events on the local calendar.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The full moon rises over a ridge near Avon in March. The full moon was known as the "Pink Moon," and is the largest super moon of 2020.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Students make their way into Avon Elementary School for the first day of school in August. Masks and social distancing were part of the new protocol.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

A rainbow hangs over the new Minturn Bike Park in Minturn. The bike park was supposed to have its grand opening but was postponed due to rain.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Rockfall damage caused by the Grizzly Creek Fire keeps Interstate 70 shut down in Glenwood Canyon in August.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Steve Abbott, left, division supervisor with the U.S. Forest Service and Daniel Casto, division trainee, go over their next moves to fight the Grizzly Creek Fire Friday off Coffee Pot Road on the northeast portion of the fire in August.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Helicopters fill up fire retardant slurry to fight the Grizzly Creek Fire on Sunday, Aug. 16, in Glenwood Canyon near Glenwood Springs.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Patti Erickson with Vail Health helps construct a mask Monday at Donovan Pavilion in Vail. Vail Health employees have made more than 14,000 masks and 500 gowns.

