2020 in photos: The year that was in Eagle County

Well, folks … we made it. What a year. The year 2020 will be impossible to forget and talked about for decades to come.
Even without forgetting it, we have the images to remind us of what went on. Obviously, topping the list is the pandemic, but a close second was the historic wildfire season. Touring the Grizzly Creek Fire up close was a powerful experience, and presented a new challenge in my photojournalism career. Having my car smell like smoke and seeing what the firefighters do up close — no image can ever convey that experience.
Yet, the pandemic continued to be the dominate driver to shape a different year in taking photos. With an area so focused on tourism, the events went out the door, and when the select few did return it was a different landscape of social distancing, masks and sanitizing stations. The big events have no set return, and when they do, odds are they will also have an altered sense of what once was normal. Luckily, we live in an extremely gorgeous area, so when taking photos of people isn’t possible, the landscape will always provide.
With police brutality becoming a headline-grabbing issue across the nation this spring, people made their voice heard in the Eagle County with protests from Vail to Eagle. These were powerful images to capture as people’s emotions spilled out, even behind masks.
I know throughout this year my style of shooting changed, as before I wouldn’t be hesitant to get up close to people. Now it’s wide angles and long lenses more often than not. However challenging and different the year was, I’m honored to be able to capture it all in this beautiful valley that continually provides inspiration though it all.
