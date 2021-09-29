8 takeaways from Colorado’s new congressional map

United States Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks during a Second Amendment Rally with fellow Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas), Thursday, Sept. 16, at a gun store in Midland, Texas.

Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP

Some folks are loving the new, eight-district congressional map approved by Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission in an 11-1 vote late Tuesday.

Others, not so much.

But it’s been clear from the start of the process that not everyone would be happy with how a new map would end up.

The proposal must be approved by the Colorado Supreme Court by Nov. 1 or be sent back to the commission for revisions. For now, though, here are eight takeaways from how things shaped up:

Read more via The Colorado Sun .