8 takeaways from Colorado’s new congressional map
The proposal still needs to be approved by the Colorado Supreme Court, but we took a look at how it would affect the state’s political makeup
Jesse Paul and Sandra Fish
The Colorado Sun
Some folks are loving the new, eight-district congressional map approved by Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission in an 11-1 vote late Tuesday.
Others, not so much.
But it’s been clear from the start of the process that not everyone would be happy with how a new map would end up.
The proposal must be approved by the Colorado Supreme Court by Nov. 1 or be sent back to the commission for revisions. For now, though, here are eight takeaways from how things shaped up:
