A day to remember: Veterans and residents pay tribute at Memorial Day event at Freedom Park Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com The bell is rung for each Eagle County resident who lost their life in the line of duty as a member of the military or as a first responder during Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards. It is the 18th year the event has taken place. Sarah Vaughan, a Gold Star mother, receives a rose Monday during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards. Vaughan lost her son, Lt. John Shaw Vaughan, in June 2006 in Iraq. The United States flag and the Colorado flag blow in the wind Monday during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards. The bell is rung Monday during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards. Claire Noble delivers the keynote address during Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards. The Colors are presented during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards. The event remembers those who lost their lives in active service. Sheriff James van Beek, left, and Claire Noble honor Eagle County veterans during the annual Memorial Day event Monday at Freedom Park in Edwards. This year there was also a rememberance for those who lost their lives in the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The crowd braved the weather for the annual Memorial Day event Monday at Freedom Park in Edwards. The National Anthem is sung during the Memorial Day event Monday at Freedom Park in Edwards.