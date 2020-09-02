All pre-evacuation orders lifted in Eagle County; Grizzly Creek Fire at 75% containment

The pre-evacuation orders for the areas of Coulture Creek and Buck Point Drive due to the Grizzly Creek Fire were lifted at noon on Sept. 2, according to Jessie Porter of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Department. Coffee Pot Road remains closed to public, non-residential access.

There are no other pre-evacuation orders in place for Eagle County.

For the third day in a row, the Grizzly Creek Fire showed no growth or increase in acreage. It remains at 32,464 acres and 75% containment. Firefighters have secured roughly 58 miles of the 78.5 miles of fire perimeter.

Restrictions on recreation still in effect

With the operational campaign switching over to mop up and suppression repair, fire managers remind hunters and recreationalists that a road and trail closure remains in place across much of the White River National Forest and on select BLM lands. There have been several instances recently where firefighters have encountered mountain bikers in closure areas. This creates a dangerous situation for firefighters, heavy equipment operators and mountain bikers on the narrow, twisty trails and roads in the Coffee Pot Road, Cottonwood Pass and Red Canyon areas.

“There are hundreds of miles of trails that remain open to mountain biking outside the closure area,” noted Alaska IMT Incident Commander Norm McDonald. “Out of respect for firefighter and public safety, we ask mountain bikers to adhere to the closures. The last thing we want is a surprise encounter between a mountain biker and a piece of heavy equipment.” For maps and closure info, go to White River NF closure area or BLM closure order and closure map.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to focus their energy in the usual areas – a roughly 9-mile piece of uncontained line in the No Name and Grizzly creek drainages on the northwest corner of the fire north of Glenwood Springs and about 10 miles of open line in the Cinnamon and Devil’s Hole drainages on the south end of the fire. Infrared flights by drone and aircraft have confirmed those are the two areas of concern, according to fire managers.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire. Go to https://tfr.faa.gov for details.