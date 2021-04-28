Alpine Bank sponsors free paper shredding event at Habitat ReStore

Let Alpine Bank and the Habitat ReStore Vail Valley help you declutter at the free paper shred event May 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We’re so excited to help homeowners and business owners shred old papers they have,” said Ann Carlin, Habitat ReStore Vail Valley manager. “The event was canceled last year, so we’ve heard of several people who held on to their paper to shred this year.”

Alpine Bank is sponsoring this free on-site document shredding day, to securely dispose of unwanted documents with personal information. Staples and paperclips do not need to be re-moved. The bank has supported Habitat’s efforts for many years.

“Community is one of our core values at Alpine Bank, and giving back is something we believe in. We haven’t been able to be as hands-on with our friends and neighbors for the past year so we are so excited to get back out there and partner with Habitat for this great event,” said Chris Rowberry, Alpine Bank president and Habitat board member.

Everyone is welcome to bring up to four boxes of papers to shred. Volunteers will unload the papers and even break down and recycle any boxes, so everyone can stay in their car.

So, bring your old papers filled with personal data and lighten your load on May 5.

The ReStore will be open for shoppers. Donations will not be accepted during this time period. The inventory changes daily and the store is stocked with great finds. Proceeds from the store help fund the building of houses here in Eagle County.