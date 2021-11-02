Alter, Conlin, Peña, Stecher, Reynolds lead early school board results

Two factions of candidates emerged in the school board election — represented by two political committees.

Votes compiled by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night indicate that incumbents Kelly Alter and Michelle Stecher as well as newcomers Lelia Conlin, Juan Peña and Dan Reynolds will take over the five open seats on the Eagle County Board of Education.

Early results have District A candidate Alter taking 63% of the votes ahead of Andrew Keiser; District B candidate Conlin taking 68% of the votes against Kyla Sink; District E candidate Peña taking 64% of the votes against Heather Bergquist; District F candidate Stecher with 100% of the votes; and District G candidate Reynolds with 70% of the votes against Susan Cunningham.

Votes for write-in candidates Maribel Avila and Bridget Russell have yet to be published as the school board race is taking place across multiple counties. Unofficial vote totals for the write-in candidates are expected to come in later Tuesday.

A contentious campaign season

The school board election was highly contentious this year as 11 candidates vied for five open seats. The high participation in the race followed months of high-spirited school board meetings where local parents and community members brought mask debates, politics and more to the forefront of school discussions.

Two factions of candidates emerged in election season — represented by two political committees, the Community Coalition for Eagle County School Board and People for Eagle County School District. Each committee supported a slate of five candidates.

Early tallies indicate that the Community Coalition candidates, also known as the Vote Smart x5 campaign slate, will take the five seats.

And as the campaigning heated up, the election also brought in a large amount of donations for individual campaigns and the two committees, as candidates spent money on campaign signs, door hangers, ads and more.

As of Nov. 1, the Community Coalition had received and spent the most out of any individual or committee campaign, bringing in $19,318.63 and spending $16, 353.31. The other committee, in comparison, received $825 in donations and spent $696.47.

However, the individual candidates represented by the People for Eagle County School District also had their own significant campaign contributions — whereas those represented by the Community Coalition funneled all donations through the committee.

Bergquist received the most donations ($15,012.10), and spent the most ($10,478.49) out of any individual candidate. These contributions and expenditures were followed by Keiser, who brought in $10,215 and spent $9,776.80; Sink, who brought in $2,772.81 and spent $1,528.66; and Cunningham, who brought in $2,580.40 and spent $2,131.30.

Getting to work

The candidates for Eagle County’s Board of Education discussed student success, teachers and politics at a candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 7.

With three new directors likely to join the Board of Education, based on the current election results, there will be almost an entirely new board starting in December.

The board also will be sending off two long-serving members, Kate Cocchiarella and Shelly Jarnot, who served 11.5 years and eight years, respectively, as well as Fernando Almanza, who served one term on the board.

And with the new board will come new leadership. At the end of their terms, Cocchiarella served as board president and Jarnot as the vice president. One of the first duties of the new board will be to elect their new leadership.

Cocchiarella has mixed feelings coming to the end of her service.

“I am grateful for the experience: success and failure, heartbreak and joy, wicked problems and creative solutions; I am grateful for all of it. It has been an honor to be part of such a dynamic and dedicated team,” Cocchiarella wrote to the Vail Daily. “However, after 11 ½ years, I am ready to relinquish the responsibility of my role. Board work is a labor of love, and it demands commitment and sacrifice.”

And in passing on the torch of service, Cocchiarella is ready to see the “fresh perspective and renewed energy” that the new directors bring.

If the early results hold, incumbents Alter and Stecher will remain on the board.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.