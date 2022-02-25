Analysis: Federal water projections for Lake Powell and other reservoirs are ‘too rosy’

Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, on Dec. 13. Inflow into the Colorado River's second largest reservoir was the second-lowest ever last year and current projections from the Bureau of Reclamation suggest this year could be similar.

Heather Sackett/Aspen Journalism

The Bureau of Reclamation’s influential monthly forecasting report for water levels at Lake Powell and other reservoirs are consistently “too rosy,” said one of the five experts who co-published a new Colorado River basin research paper.

Each month, the Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Lake Powell, releases a widely read report known as the 24-Month Study. The document projects three scenarios of monthly conditions in the Colorado River basin two years out — a most probable outcome as well as a best- and worst-case scenario. The August version of the 24-Month Study is particularly important; the bureau uses that report to determine how it will operate the basin’s reservoirs for the upcoming calendar year. The bureau also uses the April forecast to make decisions about Lake Powell operations.

“We’re all living and breathing these 24-month studies and these studies include a range of uncertainty,” said Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, which published the paper. “We decided to go under the hood on this for no particular reason other than this is an important piece of the puzzle that is guiding a lot of public conversation.”

The paper, titled “Evaluating the Accuracy of Reclamation’s 24-Month Study Lake Powell Projections,” found that the bureau’s most-probable calculation in the August study “tended to overestimate the end-of-calendar-year Lake Powell elevation by as much as ~10 feet.” Similarly, the study, released Feb. 18, found that the April forecast for end-of-year elevation numbers were off by as much as 20 feet in either direction.

