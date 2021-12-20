Anna Nakae joins Eagle River Watershed Council

Eagle River Watershed Council has hired Anna Nakae as its new projects coordinator. Nakae will coordinate the riparian and river restoration projects of the Watershed Council and help to strive towards meeting the Gypsum-based nonprofit organization’s mission of advocating for health of the Eagle and Colorado River basins through research, education and projects.





Nakae’s education in Environmental Science and GIS and her experience in natural resource management/conservation positions, including with the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, have given her a strong foundation and practical application of conservation in Colorado.

“Rivers have always made me feel like I am home, and doing conservation work makes me feel like I can give back to something that has given so much to me,” Nakae said in a news release.

Drawn to work that benefits the larger Eagle Valley community, including both its human and ecological aspects, Nakae will coordinate riparian restoration and rehabilitation projects throughout the watershed with the collaboration of project partners and volunteers. Projects in 2022 are expected to include continued erosion and sedimentation mitigation work, removal of invasive vegetation, the annual county-wide highway and river cleanups, and more.

To learn more about the Eagle River Watershed Council and see upcoming opportunities to get involved, please visit ERWC.org. Nakae can be reached at nakae@erwc.org or 970-827-5406.