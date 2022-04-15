Annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup returns April 30

The annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup is a rite of spring for teams throughout the valley. The 2021 event resulted in 22 tons of trash removed from roadways, reducing impact on wildlife, beautifying the valley and protecting water quality.

Eagle River Watershed Council/Courtesy photo

The 22nd Annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup will take place Saturday, April 30, and registration is required by Friday, April 22.

The Community Pride Highway Cleanup is a rite of spring event organized by the Eagle River Watershed Council. Nearly 1,000 volunteers from local businesses and organizations, as well as families and friends, are expected to show their dedication to the Eagle River Valley by forming teams to clean up more than 140 miles of major Eagle County roadways.

Due to an observed increase in trash on Colorado River Road, sections between Sweetwater and Dotsero will also be tackled, requiring more team leaders and volunteers.

More information about team leader and volunteer registration can be found online at ERWC.org/ highway-cleanup . Sponsors and loyal volunteers are largely responsible for the success of this annual cleanup, and Eagle River Watershed Council extends its gratitude to all who contribute to keeping our roadways, and ultimately, our waterways, clean.

Alex Clarke removes trash during the annual highway cleanup Saturday, May 1, 2021 along Highway 6 and the Eagle River near Wolcott. Every year volunteers help removed trash along Eagle County highways.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

With the cancellation of the 20th Annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup in 2020, teams throughout the Eagle River Valley removed 22 tons of trash in 2021, which is approximately double the typical amount. Eagle River Watershed Council predicts that there will again be an elevated amount of trash removed in 2022. Besides beautifying the valley between snowmelt and the arrival of summertime visitors, the event protects wildlife and prevents trash and debris from entering local waterways.

Sponsors who make this event possible are Vail Resorts EpicPromise, Eagle County, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority. Additionally, Eagle River Watershed Council appreciates the in-kind efforts of Vail Honeywagon and Colorado Department of Transportation in trash removal and ensuring the safety of volunteers.

Eagle River Watershed Council is a community-supported 501c(3) organization with the mission to advocate for the health of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education and projects. Contact the Watershed Council at 970-827-5406 or visit ERWC.org to donate and learn more.