Another Eagle County resident aged 30-39 dies with COVID-19

Snapshot of Eagle County’s community COVID-19 monitoring dashboard on Sept. 26.

Screen grab

Another Eagle County community member in the 30-39 age range has died from COVID-19, according to Eagle County’s community COVID-19 monitoring dashboard .

It’s the 31st death recorded on Eagle County’s COVID-19 monitoring dashboard and the second death of a person in that age group in the last five weeks. Meghan Mearns, 31, died on August 23.

Mearns was the first person aged 30-39 to die of coronavirus in Eagle County; the death of a second community member in recent days is another sign that “younger people are among those being hit hard by the highly contagious delta variant,” as reported by the Associated Press on Sept. 20. “Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since March 1 have been among people unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated against the coronavirus.”

Eagle County reported six active hospitalizations of people with coronavirus as of Sept. 26.

Mearns’ family, in an obituary, said she was not vaccinated. Her family encouraged others to get the vaccine.

In recent days, data suggests young adults are starting to get vaccinated. Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows the percentage of people to become fully vaccinated in the last 14 days comes from the 25 to 39 age group.

In other words, in the last two weeks, most vaccines administered in the United States have been to adults aged 25-39.

“For those who haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated yet, I encourage them to do so with a high level of COVID prevalence in the community, it’s an important time to protect yourself,” Gov. Jared Polis said on Tuesday. “We want to end this pandemic as soon as possible, that means that ensuring more and more people are fully protected, stay protected, and of course, begin the protection clock.”