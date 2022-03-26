Applicants sought for environmental scholarship in Vail

The town of Vail is taking applications for the Mauri Nottingham Excellence in Environmental Sustainability Scholarship program.

In 1993, the town created the Mauri Nottingham Environmental Quality Award to honor the creator of the valley’s “We Recycle” program and recognize outstanding environmental programs or efforts in the community. The scholarship program intends to honor the contributions of Nottingham, continue the legacy of the Environmental Quality Award and provide assistance to those in the community wishing to further their education in the field of environmental sustainability.

This scholarship will be awarded to cover the cost of tuition and supplies up to $1,500 and is open to Vail residents, students who attend school in Vail, or those who are employed in Vail. Academic programs can include bachelors or certificate programs at accredited colleges or universities, online programs or attendance at local symposiums.

To apply online, go to the town of Vail’s website . Applications must be received by noon on May 6. For more information, email Vail Environmental Sustainability Coordinator Beth Markham at bmarkham@vailgov.com or call 970-479-2333.